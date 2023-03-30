Hira Mani's new viral video invites trolling

Pakistani actor and model Hira Mani has a knack for grabbing the limelight, and her latest clip Taqdeer is in line with her bold personality.

The mother of two, who proved her versatility onscreen, has a daring style statement. She always keeps her fans updated with the latest clicks and videos.

Flaunting aesthetic flamboyance in a bold reel, she shared a new clip that shows her lying with floral strings wrapped around the bed while she posed holding flower.

Bollywood song in the background and her bold choices ended up grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. Trolls directed a lot of backlash towards the Do Bol star for her latest clip.

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor mostly remains unresponsive to online trolling however a few months back, she shared her two cents on people denouncing her posts on social media.