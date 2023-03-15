Indian YouTuber arrested for driving recklessly while recreating scene from Shahid Kapoor’s 'Farzi'

Consequences of reckless stunts attempted without proper supervision can be dire, that's why warning labels are often included in films having action scenes.

Recently, Delhi-based YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his friend Gurpret Singh were arrested by Indian police for reckless driving while attempting to recreate a scene from the movie Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor.

Kalsi, who has a substantial following on YouTube, was identified by the police in a video called "Paise uda Feroz," where he and his friend were seen driving around on Golf Course Road, throwing fake currency notes and mouthing dialogues from the web series. They were later released after joining the investigation, according to the Indian Express.

The duo was charged under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public path), 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and The Motor Vehicles Act at the Sushant Lok police station.

Police official Vikas Kaushik stated, "The matter was brought to our attention from social media. In the clip, two people are seen moving in a car on Golf Course Road and recreating a scene from a web show. It appears they did not have any permission, and the act was done without any safety measures in place. It has been noticed of late that people have been recording such videos to gain popularity on social media and putting the safety of commuters at risk, which could result in fatal accidents. A case has been registered against the people in the video."

According to the FIR, two men were driving recklessly on Golf Course Road in a car, with one person driving and the other throwing fake currency notes on the road. The incident was captured on video on March 2, and the footage was uploaded to YouTube by Joravar Singh Kalsi, who was identified by the police. Two more individuals filmed the incident on a motorcycle. The fake currency notes had a denomination of INR 500 and INR 2,000 and were marked with the name Manoranjan Bank of India.

Police officials have appealed to the public not to engage in such acts, particularly on busy roads like Golf Course Road, which are heavily trafficked and pose a danger to drivers and pedestrians alike. The incident highlights the risks associated with attempting stunts without proper safety measures and expert supervision, and the importance of following the rules and regulations on the road.