Which movie did Shehnaaz Gill want to do with Shahid Kapoor?

Bollywood's bubbly actress Shehnaaz Gill is the center of attention nowadays for all the good reasons. The 30-year-old starlet who was propelled into mainstream stardom from her Bigg Boss stint made her one of the most sought-after actresses in B-town as of now.

With many successful projects in the pipeline, Gill also debuted on the small screen with her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. The show has hosted many A-list Bollywood actors appearing to promote their projects and also to have a good time with the Sat Shri Akaal England actress.

Most recently, Gill invited the Kabir Singh actor, Shahid Kapoor, to promote his upcoming web series Farzi. During their conversation, both Gill and Kapoor's on-screen sizzling chemistry had them in giggles.

In the newest promo shared on the Shiv Di Kitaab star's Instagram, Gill jokingly told the Haider actor, "We have been watching you on screen for a long time" to which he smirked, "We too have been watching you for a long time."

The Honsla Rakh diva countered, "But I am new here so that's isn't true."

Gill then revealed to the Chup Chup Ke star how she wanted to do his blockbuster film, Jab We Met, which Kapoor did opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kapoor jokingly asked who refused to cast Gill. The Daaka star said Imtiaz Ali — Jab We Met's director — then suggested that she won't call Imtiaz but wait for him to ring her. This made Kapoor giggle as he signaled, "Imtiaz if you are listening, call Shehnaaz."

Other promotional videos of the show saw both Kapoor and Gill sharing a fun banter and joking about 'grabbing each other and not letting go.' Gill also told Kapoor how she was heartbroken by his marriage to Mira Rajput.

The Kala Shah Kala actress revealed how Shahid's marriage left her heartbroken to which Kapoor added that she isn't the only one as he had left many girls' hearts broken. When the Badmaash Company star tried to apologize to the dimple queen, she told him his expressions were mysterious.

While talking about Farzi, the host asked Kapoor about how he felt sharing the screen with actor Vijay Sethupathi and whether there were any hindrances during shooting to which the Dil Bole Hadippa! star suggested that they haven't disagreed on anything.

Gill asked whether Kapoor had any problem in terms of having more dialogues than Vijay to which the Fida star replied, “No, there's nothing like that because OTT shows release everywhere at once, so as many can see the show as an audience works better, and as an actor we have a certain reach."

He further added, ''Vijay Sir's reach is different than mine. I work in Hindi films... so I think when both of us come together a wider audience can see the show and most times it happens that for this reason, they spot a different guy and see their work, so there's only profit.”

Farzi premiered on the OTT platforms on 10th February.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.