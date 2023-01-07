Search

LifestyleSports

Haris Rauf sheds light on career trajectory and personal life

Web Desk 09:11 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
Haris Rauf sheds light on career trajectory and personal life
Source: Instagram

After his impeccable performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf is now in the limelight for his bowling skills, handsomeness and Nikah with Muzna Masood Malik.

Rauf made his debut in 2018 with the Pakistan Super League. Since then, the right-hand batsman has won the hearts of his peers and fans alike.

In his recent appearance at the talk show Hasna Mana Hai, Rauf got candid about navigating sports as well as his personal life. During the QnA session with the audience, excited fans questioned him about his wedding plans and love story. Here is what he had to say:

Rauf tied the knot with his beloved Muzna Masood Malik, a social media influencer based in Islamabad, in a dreamy winter wedding. His team members from Lahore Qalanders like Shaheen Afridi and Umar Akmal also made an appearance at the ceremony.

Discussing PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars and his entry into the world of professional cricket, Haris narrated quite a dramatic sequence. He stated that he was a tape ball player when he went for trials with Lahore Qalandars. He got late and the door was already closed so he broke the lock along with his friends and entered the stadium. That is where he threw a ball with so high a speed that Aqib Javed had to notice him.

When he entered the stadium, he did not know that he had such a high pace and bowled three times during trials. Each ball had a higher speed than the last one and this became the reason for his selection for Lahore Qalandars.

Haris Rauf warns fans about fake social media accounts of wife Muzna Malik

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari celebrate first wedding anniversary

03:45 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Bilal Abbas Khan gets candid about love and romantic relationships

05:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Sindh High Court tells PTA and FIA to remove objectionable content on Kubra Khan

12:19 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Inside Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda's wedding reception

09:40 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Fifty Fifty icon Majid Jahangir comes up with allegations against TV anchors Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan

10:50 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

'Kuch Ankahi' – Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's drama OST out now

03:14 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

CTD guns down four terrorists in Peshawar operation

10:59 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2023

08:32 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: