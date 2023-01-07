Haris Rauf sheds light on career trajectory and personal life

After his impeccable performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf is now in the limelight for his bowling skills, handsomeness and Nikah with Muzna Masood Malik.

Rauf made his debut in 2018 with the Pakistan Super League. Since then, the right-hand batsman has won the hearts of his peers and fans alike.

In his recent appearance at the talk show Hasna Mana Hai, Rauf got candid about navigating sports as well as his personal life. During the QnA session with the audience, excited fans questioned him about his wedding plans and love story. Here is what he had to say:

Rauf tied the knot with his beloved Muzna Masood Malik, a social media influencer based in Islamabad, in a dreamy winter wedding. His team members from Lahore Qalanders like Shaheen Afridi and Umar Akmal also made an appearance at the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzah Shaheen Malik (@pictroizzah)

Discussing PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars and his entry into the world of professional cricket, Haris narrated quite a dramatic sequence. He stated that he was a tape ball player when he went for trials with Lahore Qalandars. He got late and the door was already closed so he broke the lock along with his friends and entered the stadium. That is where he threw a ball with so high a speed that Aqib Javed had to notice him.

When he entered the stadium, he did not know that he had such a high pace and bowled three times during trials. Each ball had a higher speed than the last one and this became the reason for his selection for Lahore Qalandars.