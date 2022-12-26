Search

Haris Rauf warns fans about fake social media accounts of wife Muzna Malik

Web Desk 10:19 AM | 26 Dec, 2022
Source: @nafphotographystudio/Instagram

LAHORE – Pakistan’s newlywed pacer Harif Rauf on Monday warned fans not to follow the fake social media accounts of his wife Muzna Malik.

Taking it to Twitter, the 29-year-old clarified that his wife is not on any social media platforms. “Hello everyone, I just want to make it clear that my wife, Muzna Masood Malik, is not on any social media platforms,” he wrote on micro-blogging platform.

Haris also cautioned people of scams and further expressed gratitude for prayers and good wishes for his wedding.

The ace speedster cleared the air as several accounts impersonating Muzna Malik shared pictures and videos of the Nikkah ceremony.

Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik win hearts with new romantic video

Haris got hitched with class fellow Muzna Masood Malik on Saturday in an event in the capital which was attended by Lahore Qalandar members. Former captain Shahid Afridi, Lahore Qalandar's Sameen Rana, Atif Rana, and Aqib Javed, and others attended the event that remained the talk of the town over the weekend.

