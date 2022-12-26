Search

Pakistan

After LHC, Islamabad High Court seeks details of Toshakhana gifts received since 1947

Web Desk 11:18 AM | 26 Dec, 2022
After LHC, Islamabad High Court seeks details of Toshakhana gifts received since 1947
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed Cabinet Division to provide details of gifts received by top politicians since 1947.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the petition seeking details of the gifts received by the heads of state since the establishment of Pakistan, more than a week after the Lahore High Court directed the government to submit the details by January 16.

During today’s hearing, the petitioner maintained that his client had asked for the details of the gifts received by the head of the states since 1947 but Cabinet Division refused to provide the information.

The petition maintained that Pakistan Information Commission issued an order in June this year but it had not been implemented, to which Justice Aurangzeb inquired why the rest of the public servants were not included in it.

The deputy AG apprised the court that the records before 1990 would not be available and that such information should be on the website.

The court later issued a notice to the Cabinet Division and sought a report within a month.

LHC directs govt to share details of Toshakhana gifts received by politicians, bureaucrats in last 75 years

The state depository gifts continued to make headlines across the country as a series of audio recordings have surfaced featuring Imran Khan's wife talking about the sale of gifts received by the PTI chief from Gulf countries.

Earlier this year Pakistan’s top electoral watchdog disqualified Imran Khan from being a member of parliament as Khan did not disclose the assets in his declarations submitted to ECP.

Pakistan

Flour price reaches record high at Rs2500 per 20-kg bag in Karachi

01:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill returns after mysteriously disappearing from Lahore’s Services hospital

11:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania moves sessions court for bail in video leak case

06:20 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

JIT formed to investigate Islamabad suicide bombing

01:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Pakistan imposes Section 144 in Islamabad to ban gatherings amid threat alerts

09:31 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Waqar Zaka denies cryptocurrency scam allegations after non-bailable arrest warrant issued

09:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

PM Shehbaz to lay foundation stone of development projects in DI Khan ...

01:18 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: