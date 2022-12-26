Search

PakistanTop News

Did President Alvi say that Gen (r) Bajwa helped Imran Khan in the 2018 elections?

Web Desk 11:39 AM | 26 Dec, 2022
Did President Alvi say that Gen (r) Bajwa helped Imran Khan in the 2018 elections?
Source: social media

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday dismissed reports in local media claiming that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa helped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Senate and last general elections.

A statement issued by the official handle of The President of Pakistan said there is no truth in the reports about President Alvi’s statement about former COAS and PTI chairman.

President after taking notice of the reports called them ‘fabricated’, and clarified that his statements were taken out of context by local media outlets.

He cleared the air after reports claimed that Chief of Army Staff General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa assisted the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Senate and general elections.

Alvi made these remarks during a recent interaction with journalists, leaders of the business community, and foreign diplomats on Saturday.

The 73-year-old said he is also looking for the reason behind the decline in the relation between Khan and Bajwa and reckoned that something happened in October last year or in the first half in 2022.

He however trashed the claims that Imran Khan moved to remove Gen Bajwa from the coveted post. “I don’t think so. That was a rumour,” he said responding to a question. He continued saying that politicians’ maturity needed to match with the current situation.

President made these remarks as former premier Imran Khan accused Gen (r) Bajwa of man behind the conspiracy that led to his ouster from the government. The outspoken chief accused former COAS of playing ‘double game’ with him.

Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa at Presidency, claims senior PTI leader

Earlier it was reported that Imran Khan held a secret meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, facilitated by President Dr Arif Alvi and it was held at the presidency. 

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM Shehbaz to lay foundation stone of development projects in DI Khan today

01:18 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

PM, President pay tributes to Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan operation

09:48 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Parvez Elahi will take vote of confidence before Jan 11, says Imran Khan

10:23 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Reham Khan’s third husband Mirza Bilal trolls Imran Khan in viral videos

11:48 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles

09:06 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Imran slams Gen (r) Bajwa for striking 'deal' with Asif Zardari, Sindh CM

10:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

IHC issues notices to state, FIA in Azam Swati case

03:50 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: