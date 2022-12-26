Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to lay foundation stone of development projects in DI Khan today

26 Dec, 2022
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Dera Ismail Khan today to lay the foundation-stone of several development projects for the northwestern region, Radio Pakistan reported.

During his day-long visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the prime minister will also address an event and interact with local officials.

The premier is visiting DI Khan for the second time in a month as he distributed keys of the newly built residential units among the flood affectless earlier this month.

More to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

