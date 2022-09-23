Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif turns 71

05:31 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif turns 71
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Wishes continue to pour in on social media as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif turned 71 today (September 23).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, who has a long career in Pakistan’s politics, was elected prime minister of the South Asian country for the first time in April this year.

He replaced his predecessor Imran Khan , who was ousted from the PM Office through a no-confidence vote by PML-N led opposition.

Many of the party leaders and supporters have wished him a happy and good life on his birthday.

Sharif was born on September 23 in 1951 to a Kashmiri family in the Punjab capital. His father Mian Muhammad Sharif was an Amritsar-based industrialist who migrated to Lahore after the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

He was first elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly (PA) in 1988 while entered the National Assembly in 1990.  Shehbaz remained Punjab CM thrice. He went to Saudi Arabia where he spent eight years of his life in exile following the Musharaf takeover and later returned to Pakistan in 2007.

PM Shehbaz to address UNGA today 12:10 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in ...

More From This Category
PMC announces revised schedule for MDCAT test
06:04 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Pakistani journalist Ayaz Amir reacts after son ...
05:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz meets US President Biden on sidelines ...
04:18 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Nawaz Sharif moves court for seeking relief under ...
02:33 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s son detained for ...
01:36 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Accountability court suspends Ishaq Dar’s ...
12:40 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas stuns fans with new dance video
02:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr