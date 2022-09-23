Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif turns 71
Share
LAHORE – Wishes continue to pour in on social media as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif turned 71 today (September 23).
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, who has a long career in Pakistan’s politics, was elected prime minister of the South Asian country for the first time in April this year.
He replaced his predecessor Imran Khan , who was ousted from the PM Office through a no-confidence vote by PML-N led opposition.
Many of the party leaders and supporters have wished him a happy and good life on his birthday.
Happy birthday to one of the hardest working PM’s. Have a good one! @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/jOaHNRLP5R— shafqatqamar (@shafqatqamar) September 23, 2022
Happy Birthday To You PM Sahab— TAIMOOR HAIDER (@TAIMOOR54167654) September 23, 2022
happy birthday @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/Uzu4fqVrVP
Happy birthday Prime Minister of 🇵🇰@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/KosqyFL0Xb— Ayesh Rajab Ali (@AyeshaRajabAli0) September 23, 2022
Happy Birthday to the most hardworking and efficient politician in Pakistan’s history.— Ibraheem Altaf (@IbraheemAltaf) September 23, 2022
I wholly believe that only under your prime leadership Pakistan will come out of the deep wholes. Only you can pull it off.
We are with you. Have a a good one prime minister sb! @CMShehbaz
Sharif was born on September 23 in 1951 to a Kashmiri family in the Punjab capital. His father Mian Muhammad Sharif was an Amritsar-based industrialist who migrated to Lahore after the creation of Pakistan in 1947.
He was first elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly (PA) in 1988 while entered the National Assembly in 1990. Shehbaz remained Punjab CM thrice. He went to Saudi Arabia where he spent eight years of his life in exile following the Musharaf takeover and later returned to Pakistan in 2007.
PM Shehbaz to address UNGA today 12:10 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in ...
-
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif turns 7105:31 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani journalist Ayaz Amir reacts after son arrested for wife’s ...05:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz meets US President Biden on sidelines of UNGA session04:18 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif moves court for seeking relief under NAB amendments ...02:33 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Levi’s® launches the Next Iteration of Buy Better, Wear Longer09:52 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Myriad Lights11:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- How much did Atif Aslam earn from his two Bollywood songs?08:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022