01:36 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s son detained for ‘killing’ wife
ISLAMABAD – The capital police on Friday detained senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s son for allegedly killing his wife in Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad.

According to the spokesperson for the Islamabad Police, Ayaz Amir's son Shah Nawaz allegedly killed his wife Sara at home. Her body was found from a farmhouse.

Senior officers of the Islamabad Police and forensic teams were present at the scene.

The police spokesman said that an investigation of the incident is ongoing and whatever facts are found will be shared.

The victim's body has been shifted to PIMS Hospital Islamabad for a post-mortem.

