Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s son detained for ‘killing’ wife

ISLAMABAD – The capital police on Friday detained senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s son for allegedly killing his wife in Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad.

According to the spokesperson for the Islamabad Police, Ayaz Amir's son Shah Nawaz allegedly killed his wife Sara at home. Her body was found from a farmhouse.

Senior officers of the Islamabad Police and forensic teams were present at the scene.

تھانہ شہزاد ٹاؤن کے علاقہ چک شہزاد میں قتل کی واردات کا معاملہ۔



شاہ نواز نامی شخص نے اپنی بیوی سارہ کو گھر میں قتل کیا۔



پولیس کے سینئر افسران اور فارنزک ٹیمیں موقع پر موجود ہیں۔



وقوعہ کی تفتیش جاری ہے اور جو بھی حقائق سامنے آئیں گے وہ شئیر کئے جائیں گے۔#ICTP #IGP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 23, 2022

The police spokesman said that an investigation of the incident is ongoing and whatever facts are found will be shared.

The victim's body has been shifted to PIMS Hospital Islamabad for a post-mortem.