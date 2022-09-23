ICCIA hosts 4th session of Best of Entrepreneurship session in the field of eCommerce to promote entrepreneurial ecosystem

KARACHI – The Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (ICCIA) will conduct the “Best of Entrepreneurship Pakistan (BOE)” session in Karachi. The theme of the event is E-Commerce and Entrepreneurship in Pakistan and will highlight challenges faced by the industry as well as the opportunities it brings for young entrepreneurs.

The BOE event aims to share entrepreneurial trends and stories that will shape the future of e-commerce in the country. The audience will include Technical, and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) focused on e-commerce, university students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts.

“ICCIA’s mandate is to develop and grow the private sector of the Muslim world. To increase the participation of our businesses in the global supply chains. To support the “resilience” and “sustainable” in the term resilient and sustainable economies. And this happens when there is a strong private sector that creates jobs and supports multiple socio-economic goals as well as increases the country’s productive capacity,” Ms. Aalia Jafar, Director of International Relations, Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (ICCIA), said about BOE.

Prominent personalities, including Mr. Haider Zamin, Deputy Director TDAP, and Vice President of FPCCI will be present at BOE.

Notable names from the tech and e-commerce industry, such as Mr. Hamza Abdul Rauf, Co-founder & Director Telemart, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-Founder & CEO Sehat Kahani, and Mr. Arif Lakhani, Co-Founder Qist Bazaar will share their experiences and the challenges they faced in their journey with an audience of more than 250 people. Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Professor and Dean School of Business Studies (SBS), IBA will also be present at the occasion.

The session will be held on September 28th, 2022, between 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm at the Institute of Business Administration, IBA- City Campus, Karachi.