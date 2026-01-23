Murree Snowfall Update: Travelers warned as THESE Roads Closed

ISLAMABAD – Parts of Pakistan are in grip of extreme weather as heavy rain and snowfall lash nearly all regions and northern areas.

Amid passengers’ influx, the main routes to Murree have been blocked with diversions, and traffic is being turned back. The Murree administration is working round-the-clock with machinery to reopen the roads that have been closed due to intense snowfall.

Murree Weather

City Humidity Min Temp Friday Saturday Sunday MURREE 82% -3 °C -4 to -2 °C -6 to -4 °C -7 to -5 °C

Met Office issued alarming reports, recording heavy rain and snow in Naran, Kaghan, Murree, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli, and Rawalakot.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and Punjab, including major cities such as Rawalpindi and Lahore, continue to experience intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and stormy conditions.

Severe weather is not limited to the north. Most districts in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also experiencing heavy rain and snowfall, while Sindh is gripped by a sudden cold snap. In Balochistan, extreme weather incidents have already claimed two lives, and cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana recorded light rainfall.

Murree SnowFall

Authorities have urgently appealed to tourists: “Avoid traveling to Murree until further notice and cooperate fully with traffic police.” Officials assured that as soon as the roads are cleared, travelers will be informed immediately.

Murree witnessed 12 inches of snowfall in just 24 hours, turning the hill station into a winter wonderland. Amid rain and snow, a wave of severe cold has spread across most parts while Abbottabad, seeing snowfall after several years, has left locals completely mesmerized.

PMD confirms that all provinces and northern areas of Pakistan are under the impact of rain and heavy snowfall. In response, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised citizens to adopt strict precautionary measures to avoid accidents and mishaps.

With extreme weather showing no signs of letting up, Pakistan braces itself for continued storms, snow, and record-low temperatures.