Donald Trump hints at ‘Forever Deal’ in Greenland while stopping Tariffs on EU

DAVOS — At Davos, US President Donald Trump hinted at potential “forever deal” involving Greenland and broader Arctic, while stepping back from earlier threats of tariffs on European allies. He suggested the plan could include mineral rights and expanded US military presence but insisted no force would be used.

At Davos, POTUS mentioned United States is working on what he called potential “forever deal” involving Greenland. After weeks of inflammatory rhetoric that rattled allies and raised fears of a transatlantic breakdown, Trump claimed progress had been made during discussions in Switzerland.

Posting on Truth Social, he announced that a “framework” had been established for future agreement covering Greenland and the wider Arctic region, describing it as a win for the US and Nato alike.

Yet despite bold claims, diplomatic sources quickly poured cold water on the idea of American ownership of Greenland. Officials speaking to a foreign outlet, he said there was no deal granting the US control of the autonomous territory, which remains under Danish sovereignty.

Still, Trump made clear his ambitions have not faded. Speaking at World Economic Forum, his first appearance there in six years, he renewed his call for the US to acquire Greenland, while insisting he would not use military force. “We’d be unstoppable,” Trump said, before adding: “I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Behind closed doors, negotiations are continuing. Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff would report directly to him as talks move forward. Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, struck a cautiously optimistic tone, saying the day had ended “on a better note” and urging dialogue that addresses American security concerns without crossing Denmark’s red lines.

As details emerged, Trump revealed that Greenland’s mineral wealth could be central to any agreement. Arctic island is believed to hold vast reserves of rare earth elements — critical to smartphones, electric vehicles and advanced defence system, and sits at a strategically vital crossroads as global competition intensifies in the polar region.

After his meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump also floated the idea of European allies joining forces on his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system to shield the US from long-range threats.

Nato said future negotiations would involve Denmark, Greenland and the US, with the shared goal of preventing Russia or China from gaining an economic or military foothold on the island. But not everyone was impressed. Greenlandic lawmaker Aaja Chemnitz sharply criticised Nato’s role, warning: “Nothing about us without us,” and questioning why the alliance would have any say over Greenland’s mineral resources.

US media reports suggest Washington may push to expand its military presence on the island, potentially following a model similar to Britain’s sovereign base areas in Cyprus. Under existing agreements with Denmark, the US already has broad rights to deploy troops and currently maintains more than 100 personnel at the Pituffik base in Greenland’s far northwest.