Karachi DSP robbed at gunpoint

KARACHI – Unknown armed men snatched Rs800,000 and mobile phones from a police officer at gunpoint in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday.

Aziz Bhatti police said four robbers on two motorcycles chased down Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saad Jabbar and snatched Rs800,000 and two mobile phones at gunpoint near his residence in Shanti Nagar, Dalmia.

The police officer was returning from a bank when the incident happened. The police obtained CCTV footage of the incident and launched an investigation.

Last Friday, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho, in a media talk at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), denied that crime was rising in the metropolis. He said there was more crime in Lahore and other cities.