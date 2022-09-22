Man posing as ‘SSP Islamabad’ booked for 'abusing, hurling threats’ at citizen
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Man posing as ‘SSP Islamabad’ booked for 'abusing, hurling threats’ at citizen
Source: screengrabs
Share

ISLAMABAD – A man posing as the senior superintendent (SSP) of Islamabad police was filmed abusing and hurling threats at a citizen in Sector I-8 in the federal capital.

The viral clip on social media shows the enraged man badmouthing and threatening a man. It started as the cop joined the lane from the wrong side, and later picked a fight with the man who was travelling with his child.

The citizen, who was accompanied by a child, also got caught in the verbal crossfire between the two.

As the clip went viral, capital law enforcers lodged a case under sections 341 and 506. The official handle of Islamabad police said action will be taken as per the law.

Meanwhile, social media users were quick enough to dig deep into the details of the car with the government officials' registration plate.

After taking a look at excise databases, many social media users said no record was found against the black sedan, while others claim that the registration number is seemingly fake.

Top Karachi cop 'assaults' neighbour in viral ... 10:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – An investigation has been launched against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdullah Shaikh of Karachi ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to subsidise Paracetamol, Panadol as ...
01:05 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Feroze Khan breaks silence on his divorce with ...
12:05 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
IMF, World Bank heads express sympathies as PM ...
10:51 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
Chief Justice again advises PTI to withdraw ...
11:24 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
Contempt case: IHC defers Imran Khan’s ...
01:30 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
‘Climate change isn't coming, it's already ...
09:44 AM | 22 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan breaks silence on his divorce with Syeda Aliza
12:05 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr