Top Karachi cop 'assaults' neighbour in viral video
Web Desk
10:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Top Karachi cop 'assaults' neighbour in viral video
Share

KARACHI – An investigation has been launched against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdullah Shaikh of Karachi police after he was spotted assaulting a citizen in a viral video.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the Clifton area of the port city. The video shows Shaikh engaging in a brawl with a man to whom he also gave a smack during the fight.

The citizen, identified as Abdullah, has lodged a complaint against the top police officer, demanding action against him for the assault.

The complainant claimed that a man wearing plaint clothes introduced himself as DIG Abdullah Shaikh and started beating him.

Abdullah said that the DIG was also drunk as he misbehaved with his sister and took away her gold jewellery.

A spokesperson for Karachi police said that DIG South has been appointed as an investigator in the matter.

Five KP cops suspended, booked for beating up ... 10:41 AM | 4 Feb, 2021

SWAT – At least five policemen were held after suspension for torturing women during custody. DPO Dilawar Khan ...

More From This Category
Dubai Expo: World's largest Quran goes on display ...
12:30 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
NAB failed to submit solid evidence against ...
10:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Moroccan ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa, ...
08:35 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s ‘biggest financial scam’ ...
08:06 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Zahir Jaffer’s fingerprints not found on weapon ...
06:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Journalist gunned down in Lahore
05:28 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coke Studio 14: Twitter reacts to Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan’s 'Sajan Das Na'
07:20 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr