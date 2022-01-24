Top Karachi cop 'assaults' neighbour in viral video
Share
KARACHI – An investigation has been launched against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdullah Shaikh of Karachi police after he was spotted assaulting a citizen in a viral video.
The incident occurred at an apartment in the Clifton area of the port city. The video shows Shaikh engaging in a brawl with a man to whom he also gave a smack during the fight.
The citizen, identified as Abdullah, has lodged a complaint against the top police officer, demanding action against him for the assault.
The complainant claimed that a man wearing plaint clothes introduced himself as DIG Abdullah Shaikh and started beating him.
DIG Abdullah Shaikh – visibly drunk - assaults, robs Karachi-based Hindu trader— Daily Scoop TV (@DailyScoopTV1) January 24, 2022
Thread 1/6#DSTV #Police #HighHandedness #SindhPolice #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/zLCGrmvDZB
Abdullah said that the DIG was also drunk as he misbehaved with his sister and took away her gold jewellery.
A spokesperson for Karachi police said that DIG South has been appointed as an investigator in the matter.
Five KP cops suspended, booked for beating up ... 10:41 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
SWAT – At least five policemen were held after suspension for torturing women during custody. DPO Dilawar Khan ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Dubai Expo: World's largest Quran goes on display at Pakistan Pavilion12:30 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Man attacks mosque in Germany with assault rifles11:52 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Top Karachi cop 'assaults' neighbour in viral video10:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- New WhatsApp feature will soon let users transfer chat history from ...10:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- NAB failed to submit solid evidence against Khursheed Shah in graft ...10:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral05:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir pair up for an upcoming Ramadan play06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Yasir Hussain shares his stance on second marriage04:40 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021