Man attacks mosque in Germany with assault rifles
Share
In another incident triggered by Islamophobia, a man attacked a mosque in Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt province with assault rifles.
According to a police report, two individuals heard shots near the Islamic Cultural Center in Halle early on Monday. The police discovered three bullets on the ground.
Eyewitnesses noted that a 55-year-old person from a building across the mosque opened fire on the mosque from his home.
Police reportedly confiscated two weapons found in his home.
The police statement noted that the suspect did not have a criminal record and the investigation was still ongoing.
Meanwhile, the Central Council of Muslims in Germany condemned the incident in a Twitter post.
“Thankfully nobody was injured. Police are still investigating and interrogating. Anti-Muslim hatred and racism are not just in words,” the statement read. The council continued by thanking police for catching the suspect and hoping that they shed further light on the incident.
The council also said the mosque had faced similar attacks in the past.
Germany’s largest mosque to broadcast Azaan ... 02:04 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
BERLIN – Germany's largest mosque, the Cologne Central, is set to broadcast the Azaan over loudspeakers on Friday ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Dubai Expo: World's largest Quran goes on display at Pakistan Pavilion12:30 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Man attacks mosque in Germany with assault rifles11:52 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Top Karachi cop 'assaults' neighbour in viral video10:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- New WhatsApp feature will soon let users transfer chat history from ...10:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- NAB failed to submit solid evidence against Khursheed Shah in graft ...10:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral05:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir pair up for an upcoming Ramadan play06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Yasir Hussain shares his stance on second marriage04:40 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021