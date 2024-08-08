Vinesh Phogat apologizes and announces retirement after disqualification from Paris Olympics final

PARIS - Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the finals of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event just before the Olympics final, has announced her retirement from the sport.
In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Phogat expressed her deep regret over her disqualification and apologized to the nation. “I am deeply sorry for not being able to fulfill the dream we all shared. I have lost the strength to continue, and I bid farewell to wrestling,” she wrote.
Phogat’s disqualification came due to a weight discrepancy, as she was found to be 100 grams over the 50kg limit shortly before the final match. She was set to compete for the gold medal against America’s Sarah Hildebrandt, but the weight issue led to her disqualification.
Despite reaching the finals, Phogat’s disqualification prevented her from securing at least a silver medal. She had been celebrated as the first Indian woman to reach the wrestling finals at the Paris Olympics, and congratulations were pouring in from across the country. However, the unexpected turn of events left her without the opportunity to compete for a medal.
Phogat’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable career that had brought significant attention and pride to Indian wrestling.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.