More monsoon rains likely in Karachi, other parts of Pakistan from tomorrow

The Met Office has forecast more monsoon rains from Friday (tomorrow) through Monday (August 12) in various parts of the country, including Karachi, as strong winds are expected to move in from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Previously, the weather office had predicted one or two heavy rain spells in Karachi from August 4 to 7, during which the city experienced light to moderate showers.
According to the latest forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in isolated areas of Sindh, including Mithi, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, and Karachi, among others, from August 9 to 11, with occasional gaps.
Additionally, rain, wind, and thundershowers with scattered heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, and various parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Sargodha, from August 9 to 12.
Rain, wind, and isolated heavy thundershowers are also forecast in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, and surrounding areas on the evenings of August 10 and 11.
The Met Office has also predicted rain and thundershowers in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
This year's monsoon season in Pakistan is expected to be wetter than usual, with the country being highly vulnerable to extreme weather exacerbated by climate change.
Over the past three days, 24 people have died due to rainfall in the mountainous northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Earlier this year, Pakistan experienced a series of heatwaves, and April was recorded as the wettest since 1961.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.