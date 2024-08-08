More monsoon rains likely in Karachi, other parts of Pakistan from tomorrow

The Met Office has forecast more monsoon rains from Friday (tomorrow) through Monday (August 12) in various parts of the country, including Karachi, as strong winds are expected to move in from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Previously, the weather office had predicted one or two heavy rain spells in Karachi from August 4 to 7, during which the city experienced light to moderate showers.

According to the latest forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in isolated areas of Sindh, including Mithi, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, and Karachi, among others, from August 9 to 11, with occasional gaps.

Additionally, rain, wind, and thundershowers with scattered heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, and various parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Sargodha, from August 9 to 12.

Rain, wind, and isolated heavy thundershowers are also forecast in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, and surrounding areas on the evenings of August 10 and 11.

The Met Office has also predicted rain and thundershowers in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This year's monsoon season in Pakistan is expected to be wetter than usual, with the country being highly vulnerable to extreme weather exacerbated by climate change.

Over the past three days, 24 people have died due to rainfall in the mountainous northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Earlier this year, Pakistan experienced a series of heatwaves, and April was recorded as the wettest since 1961.