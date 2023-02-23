After Saudi Arabia, Oman opens airspace for Israeli airlines

DUBAI – Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday opened its airspace for all civilian airlines, a move that will enable Israeli carriers to use the Saudi-Oman corridor that will shorten the flight route to some Asian destinations.

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced to open its airspace for all civilian aircraft but the Israeli airlines could not use the route due to restriction from Oman that does not recognised Israel due to the Palestine issue.

"Enforcing international and local requirements against discrimination in dealing with civilian aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the sultanate's airspace is open to all carriers that meet the requirements of overflying," the Oman’s CAA said in a statement on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has welcomed the decision of Oman's ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said and described it as a "historic decision that will shorten the route to Asia, lower costs for Israelis and help Israeli airlines be more competitive".

The corridor will not only cut the flight route, the Israeli flag carrier El Al (ELAL.TA) said, adding that it would now consider opening new routes to Australia and restarting flights to India.