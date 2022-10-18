Australia no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israeli capital

CANBERRA – Australian government has scraped the move of recognizing West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and stressed peace between Israel and the Palestinian people.

Australian minister for foreign affairs said West Jerusalem’s status should be decided through peace talks between both sides and not by one-sided decisions.

In a press briefing, she said Canberra was committed to a two-state resolution in which Israel and Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, and within internationally recognized borders, however, she mentioned that Australia's embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.

The top diplomat continued saying that Australia would always be a steadfast friend of Israel, mentioning that it was among the first nations to recognize the Jewish state.

She added that Canberra will not waver in our support of Israel and the Jewish community and mentioned that we are equally unwavering in our support of the Palestinian people, including humanitarian support.

In the year 2017, former US president Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, reversing the policy of remaining neutral on the city.

Palestinian territories and several countries record protests amid condemnations from across the globe.

Tel Aviv occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 1967 during Middle East War and annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as Israel’s ‘eternal’ capital.