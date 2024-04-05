UAE severs diplomatic ties with Israel over killing aid workers

In the wake of the killing of seven aid workers by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in Gaza, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly severed diplomatic coordination with Israel.

According to i24News, Emirati officials have confirmed this decision, labelling the current state of relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi as the “darkest day” in their history.

The international community has reacted strongly to the incident, with Spain denouncing Israel’s justification for the killings as insufficient and unacceptable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the killings were unintentional. However, critics argue that Israel has not taken adequate measures to protect civilians and humanitarian workers since the start of its aggressive campaign in Gaza.

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing campaign has now surpassed 33,000, prompting widespread condemnation.

Despite global outcry, efforts to compel Israel to halt its devastating war, ongoing since October 7, have been unsuccessful.

Israel shows no signs of relenting, despite the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, characterized by disease outbreaks and alarming levels of famine.

The UAE was among the nations that signed the US-brokered Abraham Accord deals to normalize relations with Israel in September 2020.

Al Jazeera reported last year that the UAE had benefitted from the accords, with 450,000 Israelis visiting the country between January 2021 and January 2023, and Israeli companies engaging in business activities in the Gulf nation.

