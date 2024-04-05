Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

UAE severs diplomatic ties with Israel over killing aid workers

Web Desk
10:15 AM | 5 Apr, 2024
UAE severs diplomatic ties with Israel over killing aid workers

In the wake of the killing of seven aid workers by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in Gaza, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly severed diplomatic coordination with Israel.

According to i24News, Emirati officials have confirmed this decision, labelling the current state of relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi as the “darkest day” in their history.

The international community has reacted strongly to the incident, with Spain denouncing Israel’s justification for the killings as insufficient and unacceptable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the killings were unintentional. However, critics argue that Israel has not taken adequate measures to protect civilians and humanitarian workers since the start of its aggressive campaign in Gaza.

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing campaign has now surpassed 33,000, prompting widespread condemnation.

Despite global outcry, efforts to compel Israel to halt its devastating war, ongoing since October 7, have been unsuccessful.

Israel shows no signs of relenting, despite the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, characterized by disease outbreaks and alarming levels of famine.

The UAE was among the nations that signed the US-brokered Abraham Accord deals to normalize relations with Israel in September 2020.

Al Jazeera reported last year that the UAE had benefitted from the accords, with 450,000 Israelis visiting the country between January 2021 and January 2023, and Israeli companies engaging in business activities in the Gulf nation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2020/uae-israel-deal-pakistan-is-in-big-trouble

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

10:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Who is world's oldest man? Guinness World Records picks new title ...

09:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes New York, New Jersey

10:15 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

UAE severs diplomatic ties with Israel over killing aid workers

12:00 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

11 Iranian security personnel killed in attack on IRGC headquarters ...

11:58 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

World's oldest man reveals secrets of his long life

11:53 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

World's oldest man Juan Vicente Perez dies two months before 115th ...

World

08:42 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Four dead, scores injured as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 ...

12:12 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Forbes 2024 List of World's Billionaires is out now: Taylor Swift, ...

12:05 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Terror attacks on Iran’s army bases in Sistan-Balochistan kills ...

02:54 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Sharjah Animation Conference challenges creatives to show skills and ...

08:02 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

SCRF 2024 will feature over 1,400 events led by 190 writers and ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:27 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 280.4
Euro EUR 299.5 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.18 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.48 40.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.13 309.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: