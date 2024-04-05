LHC’s Justice Baqar Ali Najafi also receives threatening letter  

LAHORE – Another judge of the Lahore High Court on Friday received the threatening letter.
According to reports, after receiving a suspicious letter, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court is now among the six judges of the Lahore High Court who have received the suspicious letters.
Previously, Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court judges have also received suspicious letters.
The suspicious letter received by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi has been referred to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Investigations into threatening letters received by judges are underway.
Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has also received the suspicious letter.
On Thursday, a forensic report confirmed that the white powder in the threatening letters delivered to the top Pakistani judges contained arsenic.
The forensic report came hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government would investigate who sent the threatening letters to the judges.
Unknown people sent letters to all eight judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in sealed white envelopes. Names of the judges and the address of the IHC were written on the envelopes. The IHC staff who opened the envelopes found a suspicious powder inside.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
