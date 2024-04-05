Search

I stitched Maryam, Kulsoom Nawaz’s clothes, says Saba Faisal

Web Desk
12:08 PM | 5 Apr, 2024
Senior actress Saba Faisal revealed that she used to stitch clothes for former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and her daughter Maryam Nawaz who has become Punjab Chief Minister now.

In an interview, Saba Faisal stated that she had a clothing factory before stepping into the media industry.

During the interview, host Nadia Khan asked Saba Faisal how she entered the drama industry.

In response, the senior actress disclosed that she owned a clothing factory, which left the host astonished.

She revealed that she used to stitch clothes for Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz and their daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Upon hearing Saba Faisal's revelation, Nadia Khan was greatly impressed and even suggested making a pair for herself.

Saba Faisal further stated that she does not want to be labelled as traditional or modern. She emphasized that everyone should have freedom in their choices.

During the hosting duties, Ijaz Aslam, who concluded the questions, asked if she had completely quit this work now?

To which Saba Faisal replied that “Yes, when I shifted to Karachi, I had to close my business, and I took six months just to think about closing the business, I did Istikhara.”

She further added, "I thought a lot whether I am not doing wrong and I do not have to regret my decision, but in the end, I understood that it should be closed, and I left everything and came to Karachi. Now there is no regret."

