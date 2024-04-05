Punjab weather update: Warning issued for heatwaves in April 2024

ISLAMABAD – Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan, is expected to experience heatwaves during the ongoing month of April 2024, warned the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday.
The authority has asked masses to take precautionary measures in order avoid effects of the uncertain increase in intensity of heat.
Pakistan is one of the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change in the world. The South Asian countries has been facing unpredictable rains, floods and heatwaves in recent years, causing death of several citizens.
The PDMA said that temperatures are expected to be higher than the average of the last 30 years, adding that plain areas of the province, especially major cities, are expected to face heatwaves during this month.
The department has also predicted strong winds, dust storms, torrential rain and hail in province in April.
PDMA Punjab Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia has directed the local administration to stay alert with regard to seasonal fluctuations, according to the statement.
“Rescue organizations, district administration should buckle up now,” the statement read. “Citizens should also be made aware of weather changes and precautionary measures.”
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.