Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rains to continue today in twin cities

After seeing showers in early week, residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will see more rains in twin cities on Thursday.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather with light rain windstorm, and thunderstorm in capital. On Friday, it will be partly cloudy weather with light rain-windstorm.
The city witnessed rain as a shallow trough of westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.
On Thursday, the temperature in capital will remain between 28-30 degree celsius.
Amid the wet spell, the air quality of Islamabad was recorded around 60.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Light to moderate rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at few places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region.
Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country, while hot in southern parts, Met Office said.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
