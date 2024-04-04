Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rains to continue today in twin cities

After seeing showers in early week, residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will see more rains in twin cities on Thursday.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather with light rain windstorm, and thunderstorm in capital. On Friday, it will be partly cloudy weather with light rain-windstorm.

The city witnessed rain as a shallow trough of westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Thursday, the temperature in capital will remain between 28-30 degree celsius.

Islamabad Air Quality

Amid the wet spell, the air quality of Islamabad was recorded around 60.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Light to moderate rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at few places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country, while hot in southern parts, Met Office said.