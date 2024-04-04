Sialkot International Airport jobs 2024; here's how to apply!

Sialkot International Airport, recognised as Pakistan's pioneering privately owned airport, is offering a range of exciting career opportunities across various positions.

Job openings at Sialkot International Airport

The job openings at Sialkot International Airport include:

General Manager Administration & Security

Staff Officer (SO)

Public Relations Manager

Medical Assistant

Assistant Manager Medical Services

Assistant Project Manager (Civil)

Apron Management Officer

RAMP Driver/TGS Operator

Marshaller

Auto Mechanic

Job opportunities at Sialkot airport: How to apply?

Candidates interested in these positions are required to apply online. For detailed information and application procedures, please visit the official Sialkot International Airport website at https://www.sial.com.pk/.

The airport has recently announced a temporary closure, affecting flight operations on both domestic and international routes for a 13-day period from May 6 to May 18. This closure is part of essential maintenance and operational upgrades.

This job opportunity is not only signifies a temporary operational adjustment for travelers but also presents an exciting opportunity for job seekers in the aviation sector, highlighting Sialkot Airport's dedication to excellence in service and infrastructure.