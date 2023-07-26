Pakistan decides to import US dollars to arrest rupee devaluation

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has permitted currency exchange companies of the country to import 50 percent of dollars from abroad as rupee hit new low after demand of the greenback surged following the lift of the restrictions on import.
The local currency has been registering losses during the last eight trading sessions after surge in demand for the dollars as the government allowed the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs) that was imposed due to a shortage of the US dollar.
The central bank on Tuesday updated instructions for the import of dollars, stating: “Exchange Companies, on need basis, may import cash US Dollars against the value of their export consignments of permissible foreign currencies within five working days, through reputed cargo security companies.”
“This arrangement shall initially be in place till December 31, 2023 and will be subject to the condition that total cash US Dollars imported by an Exchange Company during this period shall not exceed 50 percent of the value of its export consignments,” read a circular sent by the bank to the currency exchange companies.
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) Chairman Malik Bostan has welcomed the decision of importing dollars against the export of other currencies.
He said the dollar continued to strengthen against rupees despite inflows from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said the latest measures would held improve the dollar liquidity in the local market.
The central bank has asked the exchange companies to include arrangement in their deal with the overseas firms.
“The system generated deal ticket shall also include particulars of the amount to be imported as cash US Dollars, if any, out of the total export consignment,” it directed.
In order to avail the option, the SBP has directed exchange companies to provide written intimation in advance.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
