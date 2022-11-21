Supreme Court releases life sentence convict in Pervez Musharraf attack case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday ordered release of Rana Tanveer, who was awarded life sentence in 2005 in a case related to an attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

A three-member bench of SC headed by Justice Tariq Masood announced the verdict on a petition filed by Tanveer.

Rana Tanveer was arrested on December 31, 2003 in the attack case, and he was awarded life sentence by the apex court in 2005.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client had not been released despite serving his life imprisonment. He noted that the span of life sentence was 14 years but his client was in the jail for around two decades now.

After conclusion of arguments, the SC bench ordered to release Tanveer as it upheld a decision of the high court and rejected the appeals filed by federation and Punjab against the ruling.