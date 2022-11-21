Supreme Court releases life sentence convict in Pervez Musharraf attack case

12:49 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Supreme Court releases life sentence convict in Pervez Musharraf attack case
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday ordered release of Rana Tanveer, who was awarded life sentence in 2005 in a case related to an attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

A three-member bench of SC headed by Justice Tariq Masood announced the verdict on a petition filed by Tanveer.

Rana Tanveer was arrested on December 31, 2003 in the attack case, and he was awarded life sentence by the apex court in 2005.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client had not been released despite serving his life imprisonment. He noted that the span of life sentence was 14 years but his client was in the jail for around two decades now.

After conclusion of arguments, the SC bench ordered to release Tanveer as it upheld a decision of the high court and rejected the appeals filed by federation and Punjab against the ruling.

COAS Bajwa visits ailing Pervez Musharraf in ... 09:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reportedly visited former military ruler ...

More From This Category
PM Office receives summary for new army chief’s ...
01:15 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan
11:25 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
Who is Tasneem Haider? Man who blames Nawaz ...
10:31 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
Pakistani court orders release of all convicts in ...
09:44 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
COAS Bajwa inaugurates pre-fabricated village for ...
10:19 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
Backdoor talks underway with President Alvi: ...
07:48 PM | 20 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahnoor Baloch stuns netizens with chic look
12:44 PM | 21 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr