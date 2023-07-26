Sindh MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew among three shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh MPA Muhammad Aslam Abro’s brother and nephew are among three people shot dead on Wednesday in a firing incident in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) of the southern port city of Karachi.
Police said unknown assailants opened firing on the vehicle, belonged to the lawmaker but he was not travelling with his brother and nephew. They said the victims were travelling to Jacobabad from their residence located near Khayaban-e-Shamsheer.
Police said the vehicle came under attack in phase 7 of the DHA, adding that four people were critically injured in the incident. He said the injured were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where Akram Abro, his son Shahryar Akram and another succumbed to their bullet wounds.
Police have collected evidence from the crime scene while a hunt has been launched to arrest the suspects.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the killing. In a statement, he termed the killing “sheer terrorism”.
, Chairman PPP in his reaction to the incident said that the brutal killing of Akram Abro and Shehryar Abro is sheer terrorism. “I hope that the accused involved in this act of terrorism will be brought to justice soon,” he added.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family including Aslam Abro, saying that he prays to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and for grant of eternal peace to the departed souls. He also prayed for speedy recovery of those who injured in the attack.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.