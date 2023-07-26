Search

Pakistan

Sindh MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew among three shot dead in Karachi

05:55 PM | 26 Jul, 2023
Sindh MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew among three shot dead in Karachi
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – Sindh MPA Muhammad Aslam Abro’s brother and nephew are among three people shot dead on Wednesday in a firing incident in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) of the southern port city of Karachi.

Police said unknown assailants opened firing on the vehicle, belonged to the lawmaker but he was not travelling with his brother and nephew. They said the victims were travelling to Jacobabad from their residence located near Khayaban-e-Shamsheer.

Police said the vehicle came under attack in phase 7 of the DHA, adding that four people were critically injured in the incident. He said the injured were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where Akram Abro, his son Shahryar Akram and another succumbed to their bullet wounds.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene while a hunt has been launched to arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the killing. In a statement, he termed the killing “sheer terrorism”.

, Chairman PPP in his reaction to the incident said that the brutal killing of Akram Abro and Shehryar Abro is sheer terrorism. “I hope that the accused involved in this act of terrorism will be brought to justice soon,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family including Aslam Abro, saying that he prays to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and for grant of eternal peace to the departed souls. He also prayed for speedy recovery of those who injured in the attack.

