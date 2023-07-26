PAKvSL, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double ton gives Pakistan strong lead over Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double hundred and Salman Ali Agha’s second century put Pakistan in a commanding position against Sri Lanka on third day of the second Test match at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday.
At stumps, Pakistan were 563 for five in 132 overs, leading by 397 runs.
Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 178 for two, Pakistan lost their captain Babar Azam (39, 75b, 4x4s, 1x6) adding 11 runs to his overnight score.
After Babar’s departure in the 48th over, double centurion from first Test match Saud Shakeel joined Abdullah and the pair added 109 runs for the fourth wicket. During 57-run innings, Saud became the only batter in the world to score six half-centuries in seven Test matches with two centuries.
After Saud’s departure, wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (14, 22b, 3x4s) was struck on the head by Asitha Fernando’s bouncer in the 86th over of the innings and had to return back to the pavilion. Later, he was substituted with Mohammad Rizwan, who came in as concussion substitute.
Abdullah was the next batter to return back to the hut after scoring 201 off 326 balls, which included 19 fours and four sixes. Agha was joined by Rizwan in the middle and the pair stitched an unbroken 95 runs for the sixth wicket.
Agha struck 15 fours and one six during his unbeaten 132-run knock which came off 148 balls. Rizwan returned undefeated on 37 off 61, hitting one four and a six.
Pakistan are 1-0 up in the series as they already bagged the first match in Galle by four wickets.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
