PAKvSL, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double ton gives Pakistan strong lead over Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double hundred and Salman Ali Agha’s second century put Pakistan in a commanding position against Sri Lanka on third day of the second Test match at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

At stumps, Pakistan were 563 for five in 132 overs, leading by 397 runs.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 178 for two, Pakistan lost their captain Babar Azam (39, 75b, 4x4s, 1x6) adding 11 runs to his overnight score.

After Babar’s departure in the 48th over, double centurion from first Test match Saud Shakeel joined Abdullah and the pair added 109 runs for the fourth wicket. During 57-run innings, Saud became the only batter in the world to score six half-centuries in seven Test matches with two centuries.

After Saud’s departure, wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (14, 22b, 3x4s) was struck on the head by Asitha Fernando’s bouncer in the 86th over of the innings and had to return back to the pavilion. Later, he was substituted with Mohammad Rizwan, who came in as concussion substitute.

Abdullah was the next batter to return back to the hut after scoring 201 off 326 balls, which included 19 fours and four sixes. Agha was joined by Rizwan in the middle and the pair stitched an unbroken 95 runs for the sixth wicket.

Agha struck 15 fours and one six during his unbeaten 132-run knock which came off 148 balls. Rizwan returned undefeated on 37 off 61, hitting one four and a six.

Pakistan are 1-0 up in the series as they already bagged the first match in Galle by four wickets.