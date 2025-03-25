Pakistan left out of Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025

KARACHI – The silver medalist Pakistan hockey team has been excluded from this year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

Reports indicate that the Pakistan Hockey Federation did not receive an invitation from the tournament organizers, as the event is by invitation only. Defending champions Japan have also been left out.

The tournament will be held in Ipoh from November 22 to 29, featuring Belgium, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, and Malaysia. The international hockey governing body has already released the event schedule.

In the 2024 edition, Japan won its first-ever Azlan Shah title by defeating Pakistan 4-1 in a penalty shootout. Pakistan remained unbeaten before the final, winning three matches and drawing two. In the previous edition, Pakistan had secured the bronze medal.