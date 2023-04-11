PAKvNZ: New Zealand team arrive in Pakistan for ODI, T20I series

LAHORE: Tom Latham-led New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in a series of ODIs and T20 matches. During the tour, they will play five 50-over matches and five T20Is.
The team landed at Lahore airport and was escorted to their hotel with high security measures in place. They will rest for two days before commencing practice sessions on April 13. The upcoming T20 matches will take place in Lahore (April 14, 15, 17) and Rawalpindi (April 20, 24), while the ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi (April 27, 29) and Karachi (May 3, 5, 7).
Expressing his excitement for the upcoming series, NZ all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said that there are several young players in the team who have not played in these conditions before, making it a challenging tour.
An early morning check in with Daryl Mitchell on arrival in Lahore #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/gOlmpqLjxE— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 10, 2023
He acknowledged that Pakistan has a world-class team and that the conditions are vastly different from those in New Zealand, which will provide valuable experience for the young players. Despite the length of the series, he stated that the team will strive to play good cricket.
Pakistan squads
ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir
T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.15
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.96
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
