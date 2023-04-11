PAKvNZ: New Zealand team arrive in Pakistan for ODI, T20I series

LAHORE: Tom Latham-led New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in a series of ODIs and T20 matches. During the tour, they will play five 50-over matches and five T20Is.

The team landed at Lahore airport and was escorted to their hotel with high security measures in place. They will rest for two days before commencing practice sessions on April 13. The upcoming T20 matches will take place in Lahore (April 14, 15, 17) and Rawalpindi (April 20, 24), while the ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi (April 27, 29) and Karachi (May 3, 5, 7).

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming series, NZ all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said that there are several young players in the team who have not played in these conditions before, making it a challenging tour.

An early morning check in with Daryl Mitchell on arrival in Lahore #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/gOlmpqLjxE — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 10, 2023

He acknowledged that Pakistan has a world-class team and that the conditions are vastly different from those in New Zealand, which will provide valuable experience for the young players. Despite the length of the series, he stated that the team will strive to play good cricket.

Pakistan squads

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan