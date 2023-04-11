Jemima Goldsmith celebrates son's birthday

Jemima Goldsmith, the socialite and former wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently took to her Instagram account to share an image of a cosy and private celebration of her son's birthday.

The snapshot shows the birthday boy surrounded by close friends and family. The background is adorned with all sorts of desserts, a cake and festive decorations, giving the impression of an intimate birthday celebration.

The birthday boy, Kasim Khan has recently completed his studies at the University of Bristol, where he earned a degree in Islamic History. This academic achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication towards his education.

From 1995 to 2004, Imran Khan was married to the British socialite turned writer and activist, and a member of the influential Goldschmidt family of England. They have two sons from the marriage, Sulaiman Isa Khan (born 1996) and Kasim Khan (born 1999). The marriage ended amicably in divorce in 2004.

In early 2015, Khan announced his marriage to the British Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. The marriage lasted nine months and ended in divorce on 30 October 2015. In 2018, he married Bushra Bibi, who was previously his spiritual mentor and currently the first lady of Pakistan.