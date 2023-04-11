Pakistan condemns India for holding G20 meeting in Srinagar

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned India's decision to host the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), expressing its strong indignation.

In addition, Pakistan also expressed concern over two other meetings scheduled to be held in Leh and Srinagar related to a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in IIOJK. Pakistan views this as India's latest attempt to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves and reminds the international community that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the UNSC agenda for over seven decades. Pakistan has also sensitized G20 member countries about India's plans to hold a meeting on tourism in Srinagar and reminded them that Srinagar is part of a disputed area.

Despite objections from China and Pakistan, India has announced the schedule for the G20 meeting in Srinagar. Pakistan and China are in contact with each other about this matter and will agitate it on international forums.