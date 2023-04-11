'Bandish 2' is back with all spook and scare

Pakistani drama industry is known for its immaculate representation of society's stereotypes, conjectures, and biases but to spice it up, the fraternity experimented with other genres — especially horror — and presented its audience with Bandish, a television series with impeccable acting from talented stars and a strong storyline. Keeping its success in view, Bandish is returning to the screens with a sequel — titled Bandish 2 — and the trailer is already out.

Bandish became a fan favorite for its cinematography and its star-studded cast including Hira Mani, Zubab Rana, Marina Khan, and others giving exceptional performances. Although the sequel had been announced earlier in May 2020, the production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast forward to 2023, the audience will be entertained with a spine-chilling series keeping them on their toes.

Bandish 2 has also been directed by Aabis Raza, and written by Syed Nabeel and Shahid Nizami. Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas, Areej Mohiuddin, and others will be seen essaying their roles with perfection.

The release date of Bandish 2 is yet to be announced.