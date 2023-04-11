Search

PakistanTop News

Reference moved against CJP Bandial, three other SC judges

Web Desk 01:28 PM | 11 Apr, 2023
Reference moved against CJP Bandial, three other SC judges
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Lawyer Sardar Salman Ahmad Dogar submitted a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and three other judges of the Supreme Court, alleging judicial misconduct.

Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, and Syed Mazahar Ali Naqvi were also named in the complaint, which was based on an alleged violation of the Code of Conduct for judges of the superior judiciary issued by the SJC on September 2, 2009.

The reference cited violations of various articles of the code of conduct, including maintaining proper conduct on all occasions, avoiding bias and conflict of interest, ensuring transparency in dispensing justice, refraining from engaging in public controversy on political issues, avoiding the use of a judge's position for personal gain, and promoting harmony within the court and across the justice system.

The complainant also alleged that the CJP engaged in arbitrary elevation of judges to the Supreme Court in violation of the seniority principle. He proposed an alternative composition of the SJC to investigate the reference, as no judge can be part of a bench hearing a reference against themselves. The complainant has requested the removal of the four judges from their offices by the president after an SJC inquiry into the alleged misconduct. The SJC is the only forum with the jurisdiction to investigate the conduct of judges of the superior judiciary.

Earlier, the apex court bench led by CJP Bandial scrapped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to hold elections in Punjab on October 8. The SC set May 14 new date for the election in Punjab.

CJP Bandial to take up Justice Isa’s review petition

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Islamabad court turns down ECP’s request of early hearing of Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

10:22 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

SC registrar raises objections to PTI's plea against delay in KP elections

11:30 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee loses more value against US dollar in interbank

11:42 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Chief Justice meets Supreme Court judges to end rift amid deepening constitutional crisis

10:44 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Punjab police launch grand operation against hardcore criminals in Katcha

05:02 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

CJP Bandial to take up Justice Isa’s review petition

10:45 AM | 9 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Maryam Nawaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

01:56 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 11, 2023

08:20 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.15 291.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: