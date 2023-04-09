CJP Bandial to take up Justice Isa’s review petition

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has requested the Supreme Court to withdraw the "curative review petition" against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a sitting Supreme Court judge, which was previously moved by the PTI government.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up the request on April 10 in his chambers, along with 12 other applications concerning the curative review. The government has requested the withdrawal of the curative review petition, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent orders to stop pursuing it.

The PTI government had pleaded before the Supreme Court to not leave its April 26, 2021 majority judgement in the field, which overturned the June 19, 2022 majority ruling and ordered an investigation by tax authorities into three foreign properties in the name of the wife and children of Justice Isa.

The curative appeal had argued that the majority judgement had closed the doors of judicial accountability and diluted the standards of judicial accountability. It also alleged that the majority judgement had usurped the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council and was thus unconstitutional.