Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto greet Christians on Easter

LAHORE: The Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating Easter with religious fervour and traditional zeal on Sunday. Despite tight security measures, special services are being hosted in various churches across the country where the community is praying for salvation and the prosperity of the country.

Father Qaisar Feroz held a special Easter service at St. Merry Church in Gulberg, Lahore, which was attended by a large number of Christians. The Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Regal Chowk also hosted Easter services led by Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw.

The Christian community in Pakistan is receiving warm greetings from their fellow countrymen, which creates an atmosphere of religious and cultural harmony in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also greeted the Christian community on this occasion.

اپنے تمام مسیحی شہریوں کو ایسٹر کی مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 9, 2023

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his heartfelt greetings to his Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan and around the world in his Easter message.

On this blessed occasion of #Easter, I extend my warmest greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in #Pakistan and around the world. May this day inspire us all to work towards a world where all faiths and communities can live in peace, harmony, and mutual respect. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 8, 2023

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi also congratulated the Christian community on Easter and expressed a desire to share happiness with the hapless and deserving.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the peaceful and respectable nature of the Christian community and appreciated their contributions to the Pakistan Movement and the development of the country.