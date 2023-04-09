Veteran Pakistani actor Tariq Jameel passes away

Senior Pakistani television producer and actor Tariq Jameel Paracha passed away on Sunday.

The news of his demise was shared by Faysal Quraishi, Danish Nawaz and others on their social media handles.

Tariq Jameel worked with PTV as a producer for many years. Presently, he was performing in Pakistani dramas. His popular dramas were Dil E Momin, Saat Pardon Main, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Uraan and Mohabbat Chordi Maine.

Tariq Jameel began his career as a PTV set designer but emerged as a successful producer for Karachi center who produced Shafi Muhammad Shah and Shugufta Ijaz’s popular drama Aanch which was a blockbuster.