Can President Alvi announce date for elections? ECP to consult AGP, law experts

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday held a meeting to review the situation evolving after President Alvi’s announcement of the date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The electoral watch dog decided to consult Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) and other legal experts in this regard.

In a statement issued after the meeting, ECP said all the members of the commission attended today’s huddle chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The meeting was called to discuss the situation after the president’s fixation of April 9 as the date for the polls of provincial assemblies.

The ECP stated that the commission has been and will continue to make decisions without any pressure according to the Constitution and law.

The ECP said, “The Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) has been invited tomorrow (Wednesday) and two constitutional experts are being selected for consultation.”

It added that the ECP is always ready to conduct an election within 90 days as per the Constitution and law, but nowhere in the Constitution, it is written that the commission will give the date for the election.

However, the electoral body is bound to announce the election schedule immediately after a date is fixed by a competent authority, it added.

“The announcement of the date by the president was considered in detail in the meeting of the commission today and it was decided to take further guidance from the Attorney General for Pakistan and other legal experts,” the statement added.