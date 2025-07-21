Dar in NYC as Pakistan spearheads Peace for Palestine in high-stakes UN Talks

NEW YORK – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar touched down in United States to lead one presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Arriving under global spotlight, the deputy premier was received at JFK Airport by Pakistan’s top envoy to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, kicking off visit that positions Islamabad at heart of international diplomacy.

With Pakistan at helm of Security Council for July 2025, Dar is set to chair multiple high-stakes sessions including a powerful open debate on “Promoting Peace Through Multilateralism” at a time when the world grapples with war, instability, and diplomatic breakdowns.

He will also lead critical discussions on the Middle East crisis, especially Palestinian question, bringing Pakistan’s long-standing stance on Palestine back to the global stage. In a major diplomatic moment, Dar will also oversee a landmark conference on implementing the Two-State Solution, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia — a summit delayed by the Iran-Israel war and now returning to center stage.

Analysts say Dar’s visit is more than routine diplomacy — it’s a signal of Pakistan’s reinvigorated foreign policy muscle and a calculated bid to reshape its image as a peace broker and global player.

The visit comes just weeks after Pakistan made headlines by officially nominating US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his role in de-escalating Indo-Pak tensions earlier in May.

During his stay, Dar is expected to hold closed-door meetings with top UN officials and foreign ministers, further expanding Islamabad’s diplomatic footprint.

Foreign Office called visit a clear demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and its growing relevance on the world stage.