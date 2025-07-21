PDMA issues alert for fourth monsoon spell in Punjab

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert as a new spell of monsoon rains is all set to begin with rainfall expected in various cities of Punjab, including Lahore.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be 27°C and the maximum up to 34°C. It said the chances of rain in Lahore are low today (Monday).

The monsoon system is set to enter Pakistan today, and the fourth spell is expected to be relatively stronger, it said.

In view of the possible rains during this period, WASA, LWMC, the Municipal Corporation, and the Housing Department have been directed to stay alert.

Rain has been forecasted in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Rain is also expected in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, and Mianwali, while Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Multan are also likely to receive rainfall.

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia stated that due to rains in the upper regions of the rivers, there is a risk of unusual rise in water flow, and an alert has been issued for potential flooding in rivers and streams across Punjab.

There is concern over rising water levels in the Ravi, Jhelum, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers. The Indus River at Taunsa is experiencing a medium-level flood with a water flow of 420,000 cusecs.