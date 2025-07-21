LHC Christian waiter faces dismissal for using ‘Judges-Only’ plates, spoon

LAHORE – Several employees of exclusive Judges’ Rest House of Lahore High Court landed in trouble for using crockery reserved for honourable judges.

The development sparked outrage on social media, not for offense itself, but for what many are calling a sheer example of elite overreach and discriminatory discipline.

Samuel Sandhu, a Christian waiter, is also those who are facing possible dismissal, over alleged misconduct during the incident. Other accused Faisal Hayat, Shahzad Masih, and Muhammad Imran, have been handed minor penalties of censure for the same offense.

The incident occurred on December 3, 2024, in Suite No. 6 of GOR-I Rest House, where the staff were found eating lunch on crockery “meant only for judges.” Despite claiming they used utensils set aside for drivers and guards not the judges themselves, disciplinary proceedings were initiated immediately.

The inquiry officer, Additional Registrar Usman Ali Awan, cited video evidence and witness testimonies to justify severe action, especially against Sandhu, who was accused of displaying “rude behavior” when questioned, a charge he firmly denies.

A final show-cause notice has been issued, giving him 10 days to respond or face removal from service.

To evryone’s surprise, no written or posted guidelines about crockery use were ever made available to staff. The supposed restriction was enforced verbally and inconsistently, raising serious questions about fairness, transparency, and institutional bias.

Human rights groups are now calling for independent review of the case, warning that arbitrary rules and unequal enforcement only widen the gap between the elite and the working class.