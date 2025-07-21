Pakistan tops World in Schengen Visa Rejections last year – Here’s why

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan topped world in Schengen visa rejections, with staggering 50percent of applications denied in 2024, a recent Gallup Pakistan survey reveals.

Despite 40,000 visas being issued, matching last year’s numbers, half of all applicants were refused, exposing what many are calling a visa discrimination crisis.

Interestingly, India secured nearly million Schengen visas this year with only 17pc rejected, laying bare glaring regional disparity that’s fueling outrage and raising serious questions about fairness and transparency in Europe’s visa process.

For thousands of Pakistanis, from students and scholars to entrepreneurs and professionals, the rising wall of visa refusals is shutting doors to global opportunity. Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands are the most popular destinations for Pakistani applicants, but for many, Europe is turning into a fortress.

What’s The Reason Behind Massive Visa Rejection

Those familiar with development point to weak documentation, financial concerns, and Pakistan’s geopolitical image as partial causes. But critics are placing blame squarely on diplomatic silence on global front.

Despite mounting refusals, no major diplomatic breakthroughs or negotiations have been launched with EU countries to ease the burden, sparking outrage on social media and in parliament.

Gallup’s data is being seen as a wake-up call for the government to take swift diplomatic steps or risk leaving Pakistanis locked out of the global conversation.

With EU states tightening its gates and Pakistan failing to respond, Pakistanis may soon find themselves cut off from education, trade, research, and opportunity.