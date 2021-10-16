India invites Pakistan, other regional powers for NSA-level talks on Afghanistan
Share
NEW DELHI – India has sent invitations to regional countries, including Pakistan, to hold talks about the developing situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban regained power after toppling the West-backed government in mid-August.
Delhi has invited the national security advisors of Pakistan, Iran, Russia, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan for the meeting to be held in November.
Reports said that Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf has received the invitation but the decision on participation is yet to make.
The meeting will be chaired by India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Meanwhile, Russia will host China, the US, and Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan on October 19, reported Russian media on Friday.
The countries "will try to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan," the reports cited Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, as saying.
Kabulov said that the members of the Taliban government will also take part in the talks next week. However, they have not yet announced the members of the delegation.
Reuters reported that India and Iran would also join the talks on Moscow on Tuesday.
Back in March this year, Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan. The event was attended by the United States, China and Pakistan, which had urged the Taliban and Ashraf Ghani’s government to strike a peace deal in order to end long violence.
Since then, the United States and its allies started withdrawing their troops after 20 years on the ground. Before the completion of the withdrawal, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.
The interim government structure announced by the Taliban is seeking the world’s help to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in the country and remove other militant groups like Daesh.
US, Taliban discuss aid in first direct talks ... 11:15 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
The ruling Taliban say the United States has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The Taliban statement ...
- India invites Pakistan, other regional powers for NSA-level talks on ...09:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- World’s largest copy of Quran being made in Pakistan07:52 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- First PIA flight to Oman’s Salalah airport receives water cannon ...07:05 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- ‘Historic moment’ – Islamabad airport handles first cargo for ...06:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
-
- Momal Sheikh leaves fans awestruck with latest pictures03:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Saba Qamar drops the first look from upcoming project 'Serial Killer'04:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021