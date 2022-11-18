SHC directs ECP to issue schedule for local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad
KARACHI – Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the country’s top electoral authority to issue schedules for local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.
SHC announced the reserved verdict on pleas filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami as opposition seeking local body polls in Karachi and Hyderabad at the earliest.
In its verdict, the court further directed PPP led the provincial government to provide security and all the facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Earlier, MQM Pakistan requested the court to stop the polls until amendments are made to the local government laws, however, the court requested the plea for further delay.
The elections in the southeastern region have been facing suspensions over the months, in wake of the non-availability of administrative staff and security personnel who were earlier busy in rescue and relief operations after unprecedented floods.
More to follow...
