Punjab plans to introduce EVMs in upcoming local body elections

LAHORE – Punjab government mulled over a number of changes including using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in upcoming local government elections scheduled to be held in the first quarter of 2022.

Reports in local media said the PTI government has planned to introduce Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on a plea that the federal government has declared the use of the machines mandatory in all upcoming elections.

The provincial administration now seriously wants that the clause regarding the use of the portable instruments for the purpose of conducting elections in all upcoming polls be included in the PLGA 2021, which is currently in the finalization stages, per reports.

A meeting held under Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also discussed the proposal for using EVMs in the local body elections. Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Local Government Department secretary, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

CM Buzdar, in light of the digitization of the electoral process, directed party leaders to take allies on board about the decision, especially PML-Q which has already shown its reservations over the proposed draft of the Local Government Bill.

He also underscored that the draft of the new local body act had been prepared in consultation with allies and several stakeholders as it would empower the people at the grassroots level.

Imran Khan-led federal government has already passed legislation to use the electronic voting machines in the next general elections amid strong resistance by the opposition parties especially PML-N.