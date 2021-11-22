Punjab local bodies polls to be held in March, April next year

LAHORE – The provincial administration of the country’s most populous province has decided to hold local government elections in the first quarter of next year.

Reports in local media quoting sources said Buzdar led government will get the new Punjab Local Government Act 2021 passed from the assembly in the coming days.

Around 11 metropolitan corporations, 15 municipal corporations, and 35 district councils will be set up in the province under the new local body act while all representatives would be chosen through direct voting, per the draft of the new local body act.

Furthermore, over 6,000 village and neighborhood councils will be formed, and every village will have its own panchayat which will comprise five members and will be given powers as well as financial grants, reports claimed.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while speaking to a leading daily also mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to CM Buzdar and the minister for local government to conduct LG polls.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan reportedly told the authorities to ensure compliance with its directions on holding local government elections in the province within 120 days after Dec 31.

Buzdar led government recently restored the local governments to comply with a Supreme Court order subject to the outcome of its petitions seeking a review of the judgment in October.