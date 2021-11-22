Punjab local bodies polls to be held in March, April next year
Share
LAHORE – The provincial administration of the country’s most populous province has decided to hold local government elections in the first quarter of next year.
Reports in local media quoting sources said Buzdar led government will get the new Punjab Local Government Act 2021 passed from the assembly in the coming days.
Around 11 metropolitan corporations, 15 municipal corporations, and 35 district councils will be set up in the province under the new local body act while all representatives would be chosen through direct voting, per the draft of the new local body act.
Furthermore, over 6,000 village and neighborhood councils will be formed, and every village will have its own panchayat which will comprise five members and will be given powers as well as financial grants, reports claimed.
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while speaking to a leading daily also mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to CM Buzdar and the minister for local government to conduct LG polls.
Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan reportedly told the authorities to ensure compliance with its directions on holding local government elections in the province within 120 days after Dec 31.
Supreme Court restores local government bodies in ... 06:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the restoration of local bodies in Punjab, saying ...
Buzdar led government recently restored the local governments to comply with a Supreme Court order subject to the outcome of its petitions seeking a review of the judgment in October.
- Punjab local bodies polls to be held in March, April next year02:54 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
- New Peshawar corps commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge02:32 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
- UAE reopens embassy in Afghanistan after power change in Kabul01:36 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
- Netizens troll Abhinandan over getting India's military bravery award12:58 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
- CPPA asks NEPRA to increase power tariff by Rs4.75 per unit12:28 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
- Sikh leaders lodge police complaint against Kangana Ranaut, demand to ...03:34 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Arijit Singh expresses love for Pakistani singers during live ...04:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Video of Ayesha Omar swimming with Tanzanian turtles goes viral02:48 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021