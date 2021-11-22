Naveed Raza makes shocking revelations about Alizeh Shah

Lollywood is not all about flashy cameras and beautiful smiles. The ugly sides get enigmatic with shocking confessions, direct attacks and dirty politics amongst the stars.

After Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, talent powerhouse Naveed Raza has unveiled starlet Alizeh Shah's unprofessionalism.

Raza's recent appearance in Time Out With Ahsan Khan along with Maham Aamir, the Faryaad actor maintained his persona of blunt confessions and explained how Shah misbehaved with Humayun Saeed and Yasir Nawaz.

“Why don’t we name and shame a certain actor who commits wrong, let’s take her name, it was Alizeh Shah who misbehaved with Yasir Nawaz, I think, no matter how superior, talented and famous you are, you have to respect the seniors"

Delving into details about the fiasco, Naveed explained that Nawaz is an industry senior and refusing to shoot various scenes is unprofessional.

Furthermore, he explained that things had gotten so worse on that set that the producer had to intervene.

"Covid also came and she also started fussing on dates. Humayun Saeed who is the producer also called her and requested to cooperate. She even misbehaved with him and said, “now, you people will give me work?”

Earlier, the Wrong No director maintained that there were a lot of problems while shooting for the drama Mera Dil Mera Dushman and he even regrets working with Alizeh Shah.

On the work front, Alizeh is currently starring in the drama serial Bebasi alongside Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan.